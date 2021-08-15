On-ground In Kabul: As Afghanistan Govt Surrenders To Taliban, Will Transfer Be Peaceful?

Taliban fighters on Sunday entered the outskirts of Kabul, as the militant group tightened their grip over the territories of Afghanistan. Helicopters landed at the U.S Embassy and government officials were seen fleeing their offices as the Taliban infiltrated the capital of Afghanistan. However, they pledged a peaceful transfer of the city and promised not to force. Republic Global, in a first, reached out to Nigel Walker, Advisor of the Norwegian Afghan Committee, to understand the present situation.



In a nationwide invasion that has taken just over a week, the Taliban have defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had had some air support from the U.S. military. In the early hours of August 15, they reached Kabul.

Nigel Walker, who was ready to be evacuated but was still on the ground, in Kabul interacted with Deepti Sachdeva, Senior Editor at Republic TV, and provided first-hand information about the situation in the capital city. Walker iterated that there had been an increase in helicopter traffic. Gunshots were reported at the Eastern part of Kabul but he said that he couldn't confirm that. Nigel, interacting with Republic Global in a first, from Kabul, responded, "There were senior members of the Taliban negotiating terms at the presidential palace."

Reports of overall whereabouts of city

Nigel narrated a small incident that happened in areas near Shahr-e Naw, (North West Kabul), while he went to get his COVID certificate. He said, "What happened this morning was very interesting. We went to do our COVID tests across the town during that time gunfire was reported in Shahr-e Naw, (North West Kabul), which was close to our office and there was a potential bank robbery. The traffic in Kabul was deadlocked. However now, things have calmed down in that area."

Nigel talks of condition of people and how they are coping up

Nigel said, "I have witnessed a lot of lines at an ATM in the Shahr-e Naw area and it was getting quite heated there. Yesterday we heard that the banks had stopped issuing any kind of currency which may have improved today." Nigel said that since the last week, there have been thousands of people coming in from surrounding provinces. Nigel's organisation was involved in providing food, blanket and protection as it was becoming quite frantic in the nearby parks that had been allocated for the people.

Nigel also interacted with Republic TV Anchor Abhishek Kapoor, who wanted to understand what kind of humanitarian crisis was going to pan out if the Taliban took over Kabul. Responding to the aforementioned, Nigel said, "I think there are elements within the Taliban who were trying to do the right thing and there are some whose intentions are not quite clear and we don't know how they are going to react. We are hopeful that there will be a peaceful transition but at this point, it is hard to say."

Fate of Afghanistan.

Nigel stated that there have been reports that the Taliban have reached out to different organisations and encouraged them to keep working. He said, "It is hard to say and we have to hope for the best that journalists like us could stay here. But it is also important for the international organisation to make sure that a peaceful and civilised transfer is completed to whoever it is going to be."

On being asked about the general behaviour among the masses and if they were apprehensive or there are elements within Afghanistan who are welcoming the Taliban, Nigel concluded, "I would agree that there have been issues within the Afghan government, so I think there can be some sections across the society who have welcomed the change. Kabul until the last few days had been relatively calm and business had been as usual."

Image Credits - Republic World/PTI