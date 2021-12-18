On International Migrants Day, UN Chief Calls For Solidarity With Those Seeking Asylum

As International Migrants Day is being marked on December 18, The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated in a message that showing solidarity with immigrants on the move "has never been more urgent," UN reported. According to the UN chief’s statement, those who are on the move, continue to face and endure widespread social stigmatisation, inequities, xenophobia, as well as racism.

Solidarity with migrants has never been more urgent.



We need more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate approach to migration.



On #MigrantsDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to safe and dignified migration. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 18, 2021

As per the UN report, more individuals than ever before reside in a nation different than their birthplace. Many people move because they want to, while others migrate because they have no option. They have to move compulsorily because of the increased frequency of disasters, economic issues, extreme poverty, and violence. In 2020, there were around 281 million foreign migrants, accounting for 3.6% of the global population.

'Migrant women and girls are more vulnerable to gender-based abuse' says UN Chief

UN Chief Guterres noted that migrant women and girls are more vulnerable to gender-based abuse and have fewer choices for seeking help. The UN chief further highlighted the fact that many immigrants remained trapped without money or housing as a result of the COVID pandemic as the borders were closed, which stopped them from returning home, were separated from their family and facing an uncertain future.

Furthermore, highlighting the theme of 2021 International Migrants Day which is “Harnessing the potential of human mobility,” the UN chief believes that to achieve this aim, the world requires more efficient international collaboration and a more compassionate perspective. “This means managing borders humanely, fully respecting the human rights and humanitarian needs of everyone and ensuring that migrants are included in national COVID-19 vaccination plans”, he described.

The UN report further noted that it also entails identifying frequent entrance points and tackling migration's causes, like severe inequality and human trafficking. To build more resilient, fair, and sustainable communities, António Guterres said that this is a chance to boost efforts to promote the full inclusion of migrants.

In addition to this, this year's International Migrants Day coincides with the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brussels summit that resulted in the founding of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Furthermore, IOM Director General António Vitorino in his address remembered the terrible pictures of blocked borders and divided families which have grown more common in recent times.