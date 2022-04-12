On Sri Lanka New Year's Eve, India Provides Food Packets At SL Villages; Ships 11K MT Rice

Amidst the growing economic and political crises in Sri Lanka, India in its continuous endeavour to provide succour to the people, assisted in distributing food packets in the Madawewa and Kirimetiyawa villages in the city of Anuradhapura on Tuesday. The Indian Embassy staff provided food packets to needy families living in these areas. The Indian Embassy tweeted, "India distributed food packets to needy families in Madawewa and Kirimetiyawa villages in sacred city of Anuradhapura."

#India distributed food packets to needy families in Madawewa and Kirimetiyawa villages in sacred city of #Anuradhapura today. pic.twitter.com/iRWFBlAghU — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 12, 2022

Moreover, on the eve of the New Year in Sri Lanka on April 13, the Indian High Commission handed over a consignment consisting of 11,000 MT of rice to the officials of the Government of Sri Lanka. According to the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka, the rice reached Colombo on board the ship Chen Glory.

11,000 MT of rice which came under #Indian assistance today was handed over by officials of the High Commission to GOSL officials in #Colombo port a while ago. pic.twitter.com/Sf2aYXat2M — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 12, 2022

India goes all out in helping Sri Lanka

India has spread out a comprehensive package for the island nation and helped the country with supplies on all fronts including food, funds and fuel. When Sri Lanka is facing food crises, as a result of the deep economic uncertainties, India under its 'Neighbourhood First policy' has helped the country with fuel, vegetables, daily ration items and medicines. Additionally, following the fuel shortage in the country, India has thus far shipped 2,70,000 MT of fuel to Sri Lanka, apart from earlier announcing USD 1 billion as a credit to help shore up the sinking economy of the island nation.

In terms of funds since January 2022, a total of USD 2.5 billion has been provided. The USD 1 billion line of credit to Colombo will help to keep the food and fuel prices in control. In February, a short term credit line of USD 500 million was cleared for Sri Lanka to buy petroleum products, while earlier in November 2021, India had shipped 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertlisers as the Sri Lankan Government stopped the import of chemical fertilisers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also contributed by providing a USD 400 million of currency swap and delayed payments worth several hundred million dollars, due from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Asian clearance union. Sri Lanka has run out of foreign exchange reserves to buy food and fuel leading to severe power cuts in the country.

