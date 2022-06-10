On The Sidelines Of Summit Of Americas, US & Brazil Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on June 10 reaffirmed the strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Brazil, two of the world’s largest democracies, as they met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

"At a moment when the globe is facing a cascade of crises, from Russia’s war in Ukraine to global warming and pandemic recovery, the partnership between the United States and Brazil is vital to international efforts to address the climate crisis, and ensure peace," the White House said in a readout of the talks between the leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Biden and Brazilian leader Bolsonaro pledged to continue the two countries' collaboration on trade and commercial matters, strenghtening the bilateral partnerships, including US support for Brazil’s OECD candidacy.

US President Biden and Brazil President Bolsonaro also discussed how the two nations could cooperatively facilitate sustainable development in the larger Amazon Basin to dramatically reduce deforestation. They pledged to coordinate closely at the UN Security Council over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and support democratic renewal, the White House informed.

President Joe Biden meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US will be at forefront in tackling economic woes: Biden

At the summit, Biden pledged that US will be at the forefront in tackling the economic woes and longstanding issue of illegal immigration in Latin America. Biden also promised the Latin American leaders that Washington will take dramatic measures to eliminate poverty, corruption, violence and make rigorous contribution towards the causes pertaining to climate change.

Biden’s summit left out the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, arguing that they’re dictators and autocrats. He faced backlash from the Latin American nations, particularly Argentina's center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, who ascertained that the dialogue was a platform to uphold democracy and was equivocal.

"Being the host country of the summit doesn't grant the ability to impose a right of admission on member countries of the continent," Fernandez told the reporters at the summit.