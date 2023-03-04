On World Hearing Day, WHO Places This Kerala Girl On The Poster; Here's Her Story

Unaware about the melodious jingle of anklets on her feet and mom’s pleasant voice, Rizwana, whose story the World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen to put on its poster on World Hearing Day (March 3), was born with hearing impairment.

Rizwana, a final year MBBS student at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, was six years old when she first heard the music of the rain and the joyous twitter of birds in the morning.

Rizwana discovered a world that was nothing short of magic, thanks to the cochlear implant. It prevented her from having to live with a disability for the rest of her life, and allowed her to attend regular school, giving her the self-assurance to follow her aspirations.

Parents' perseverance and tenacity did it all

Rizwana was a late candidate for cochlear implantation, but it was the perseverance and tenacity of her parents, Abdul Rasheed and Sabitha of Mannanchery, Alappuzha, that allowed her to hear and speak normally.

As early as the age of one, her hearing impairment was discovered. Her parents were unaware of cochlear implantation at the time but she received intensive speech therapy and was home-schooled. Although her hearing was restored after cochlear implantation at age six, doctors were unsure whether she would speak.

“My parents put in so much hard work to consistently train me with speech therapy even when they were not sure it would yield positive results. It is because they never gave up on me that despite the late cochlear implantation, I could speak and hear normally,” Rizwana says.

The ENT surgeon who first exposed Rizwana to the realm of sounds is her idol. She also aspires to work as an ENT surgeon in the future.

“I would be very happy if my story encourages more parents with hearing impaired children not to give up, ever,” she says.

What is cochlear implantation?

A cochlear implant is an electronic hearing aid that, when implanted, electrically stimulates inner-ear nerves to provide a person with severe to profound nerve deafness.

It is advised to implant as soon as feasible, preferably before the child turns 18 months old, to expose them to sounds during the crucial time when they are learning to speak. To achieve the best benefits after implantation, intensive speech and language treatment is necessary.