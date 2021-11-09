One Billion People Could Face Deadly Heat Stress With 2°C Temperature Rise: Report

If global temperatures rise above 2 degrees Celsius, one billion people could be affected by extreme heat stress, a potentially fatal combination of heat and humidity, according to a new scientific report released on Tuesday by the UK Meteorological Office.

The scientific report stated, "At the new temperature - according to new figures and a map from the Met Office - the number of people living in areas affected by extreme heat stress rises from 68 million today to around one billion." It further added that a 4.0°C increase could see nearly half of the world's population living in potentially affected areas.

Research maps drought, food insecurity, river flooding and wildfire risks

The research grew out of the EU-funded Helix project, which also maps drought, food insecurity, river flooding, and wildfire risk. While tropical countries such as Brazil and Ethiopia are most vulnerable to these hazards, Richard Betts, the Helix project's leader, has warned that most regions of the world are likely to suffer from the effects of climate change. According to the experts, who based their findings on data from an international team led by the University of Exeter, tropical countries such as Brazil and Ethiopia will be the worst affected.

According to project leader and climate scientist Richard Betts of the Meteorological Office and the University of Exeter, "This new combined analysis shows the urgency of limiting global warming to well below 2.0 °C. The higher the level of warming, the more severe and widespread the risks to people's lives, but it is still possible to avoid these higher risks if we act now."

People with Physical, outdoor jobs at greater health risks

To assess heat stress risk, the Met Office used wet-bulb temperature, an indicator that combines warmth and humidity. According to Andy Hartley, the Met Office's climate impacts lead, once this measure exceeds 32°C, people are at high risk of adverse health effects, particularly those with physically demanding outdoor jobs. "At this level, vulnerable members of the population, and those with physical, outdoor jobs are at greater risk of adverse health effects," they cautioned. The UK Meteorological Office report comes as the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12, is expected to reach meaningful commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality, and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)