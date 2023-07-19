Last Updated:

'It is disgustingly cruel'| One Elephant A Day: Netizens Fume Over Sri Lanka's Human-wildlife Conflict As Toll Rises

Dozens of elephants died after the explosive devices, known as 'jaw bombs' that were concealed in food bait were detonated. Such devices are used by farmers.

Sri Lanka

An injured elephant is lying on the grass depicting the deteriorating conditions the species faces in Sri Lanka. Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image


Netizens are fumed over the increasing rate of elephant killings across Sri Lanka and are calling on the country's government to tighten the laws for the protection of the endangered species. A new report detailing the Sri Lankan government's data indicated the growing number of cases of the human-elephant conflict in the island nation that resulted in the increased deaths of the tuskers. At least 239 elephants were killed in Sri Lanka by July 14 this year, more than one death daily on an average, the report revealed. Nearly half of those deaths occurred due to "human-related causes." 

According to a report by Sri Lanka’s Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC), between January 1 and April 28 2023, there were at least 151 deaths recorded among the Sri Lankan elephants. Of these, 67 deaths of the elephants were triggered due to human intervention, including shooting (approximately 38 deaths) and electrocution (nearly 23 deaths).

Dozens of elephants died after the explosive devices, known as the 'jaw bombs' that were concealed in food bait, were detonated. Such devices are increasingly used by Sri Lankan farmers to keep the animals away from their crops. At least 74 elephants died this year due to unknown causes while 49 elephants were shot and killed, as per the data documented by EconomyNext news portal. The highest number of elephants were killed in Anuradhapura district, according to the government's data. 

Elephant prepared for translocation after vilagers accuse it of encroaching into human settlements. Credit: Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC). 

'Ministry straying away from action plan': Netizens seeks accountability 

Netizens and conservationists expressed anguish at the Sri Lankan government for not implementing lasting measures or new regulations to protect the tuskers. The National Action Plan for Human Elephant Conflict Mitigation has been established since October 2022, one netizen commented, "but we see the Wildlife Conservation Ministry often straying away from this action plan and doing various inefficient popular 'VOTE' oriented activities." "

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has no idea how most of these killings happened. "No in-depth investigations are done on shooting incidents or Hakkapatas Jaw Bombs," another wrote. "Why don't they offer them to countries who can look after them in Asia??" the third asserted, adding that in Sri Lanka, the elephant deaths last year hit an all-time high of 433. Yet another netizen remarked, "We had a human-elephant conflict even in the 1850s. Human pop then was 2.5m. Today it is 22m and growing. Same land mass. Impossible for both species to exist without major conflict and deaths and killings." 

Sri Lanka to more than double anti-elephant electric fencing?

Amid the escalating backlash, a Sri Lankan government minister said on Wednesday, July 19 that the government is planning to more than double its anti-elephant electric fencing within the country across the different regions. According to reports, Sri Lanka already has an estimated 650 kilometres (400 miles) of electrified fencing to protect villages, and farmers' crops against elephants, but the country's wildlife minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi announced that he plans to expand that area by another 1,000 kilometres (621 miles). He reportedly argued that the high-tension fencing shocks are incapable of killing the elephants. 

“We also need another 3,000 workers to man and maintain the new fences,” Wanniarachchi told Sri Lankan reporters in Colombo.

“This is one way to minimise the human-elephant conflict.”

The decision came as the angry villagers barged into the remote government office after a herd of at least 50 elephants ravaged and destroyed the farmers’ fields. 

First Published:
