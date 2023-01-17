One Killed & 4 Injured As Oil Tanker Explodes At Dockyard In Thailand; Rescue Ops Underway

At least one person was killed and four others were injured after an explosion occurred in an oil tanker at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district, Thailand on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bangkong's post, the onlookers heard a loud explosion before the fire broke out. The explosion occurred in the ‘Smooth Sea 22’ vessel which was stationed in the southwest region of the Bangkok capital.

After the deadly blast on Thailand oil tanker ship, at least six workers are still missing. According to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Provincial Office of the Samut Songkhram, most of the victims were welders from Myanmar. As per the reports, the ship was undergoing repairs when the blast broke out. While the cause of the operation is yet to be confirmed, the rescue operations are still underway.

The tanker has a capacity of 6,500 deadweight tonnes

The tanker with a capacity of 6,500 deadweight tonnes was undergoing regular maintenance at Ruammitr Dockyard in tambon Laem Yai. The glass window panes of the neighbouring houses were shattered due to the impact of the blast. Governor Somnuk Promkaew said that about 10 workers were aboard the ship and 30 were on the bank of the dockyard.

As per the reports, the dead man’s right leg was found about 500 meters from the tanker. Among the 4 injured, one was a Thai national while the other 3 were from Myanmar. The governor said that the tanker still had 25,00 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel onboard. The chief of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, Niyom Songkaew, said that the provincial labour protection office would question the employer and other people to determine whether there was any violation of the Occupational Health Safety Act.