One Killed, Several Missing After Blast In Apartment Block In Jersey; Rescue Ops Underway

One person has died and "around a dozen" are missing following a large explosion at an apartment block on the island of Jersey, Sky News reported. The explosion occurred in the wee hours of Saturday in an apartment area located in St Helier, the capital of the island of Jersey.

Residents in the vicinity claimed that the authorities were called to douse the fire hours after smelling a pungent scent of gas before the explosion took place. In a statement issued on Twitter, the State of Jersey Police said emergency personnel had arrived at the scene.

We’re continuing to respond to an incident at residential properties on Pier Road, St Helier. The fire has been put out, but emergency services are still carrying out significant work. Please continue to avoid the area. We’ll continue to provide updates throughout the day. — States of Jersey Police (@JerseyPolice) December 10, 2022

Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers. — States of Jersey Police (@JerseyPolice) December 10, 2022

As per local reports, a search and rescue operation is underway at the “very dangerous” site to find and evacuate people stuck under the wreckage. In the wake of the incident, the Government of Jersey urged locals to refrain from going to the Emergency Department "unless absolutely necessary.” Furthermore, about 20 to 30 people are being provided medical assistance at St Helier Town Hall. Areas like Pier Road, Pier Road car park, and South Hill have also been restricted.