One Killed, Six Injured In West Bank In Fresh Clashes With Israeli Police

A Palestinian man was killed, while six others were injured on Wednesday in clashes with the Israeli troops near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, informed Palestinian health officials. The 24-year-old Bilal Kabaha was killed in the village of Ya'bad, west of Jenin. He was shot in the chest and leg by Israeli forces.

Further, six other young men were wounded by live ammunition, in which one was shot in the abdomen and the other in the face, according to a press statement by Palestine authorities. The two victims, who were taken to the hospital, are in serious condition, the statement added.

Palestinian eyewitnesses claimed that the conflict erupted when an Israeli army unit raided the town with a bulldozer to demolish the house of Deya'a Hamarsheh, a Palestinian who carried out a shooting incident in Tel Aviv on March 29 that killed nearly five Israelis. The eyewitnesses also noted that Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops exchanged fire during the Israeli army force operation on the village.

In a statement, an Israeli army official claimed that the Israeli army force carried out a routine military operation in Ya'bad village to demolish the house of the Palestinian who conducted the shooting incident in Tel Aviv's Bnei Brak neighbourhood.

Israel started demolishing Palestinian homes and evicting residents from West Bank: Report

In May, Israel had started demolishing Palestinian homes and evicting residents from West Bank communities, a sper reports. The Israeli decision follows a court order that allowed the military to relocate over 1,000 Palestinians and utilise the area as a military firing range. According to The Washington Post report, Israeli officials have begun destroying houses in the neighbourhood in response to the court's ruling.

As per a statement, the Israel Defence Forces stated that the demolitions were carried out in accordance with the High Court's years-long review and ruling. Meanwhile, the European Union has urged Israel's officials to cease house demolitions. It is pertinent to note that Masafer Yatta is the Arabic name for the region, while South Hebron Hills is the English name. According to media reports, the area has been classified as Firing Zone 918. The battle for the region commenced in the 1980s when Israeli officials claimed many West Bank sites for military training grounds.

Apart from this, Israeli troops shot and killed a teenage Palestinian boy when deadly clashes erupted after Israeli soldiers stormed a volatile village in the occupied West Bank on May 21, according to the Palestinian health ministry and local media. The incident occurred amid a gun battle with local terrorists, according to Israel, and happened at a time when Israeli military action in the northern West Bank town of Jenin had increased in recent months.

(Image: AP)