One Million To One: Venezuela To Eliminate Six Zeros From Currency To Fight Hyperinflation

Venezuela announced on Thursday that it is ready to make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency. The change to the bolivar will come into effect on October 1.

The South American country battling hyperinflation has seen its official currency plummet for years. Venezuela has been trying to bring normalcy to the situation through a cryptocurrency revolution based on the digital coin ‘Reserve’. While the digital currency has been in circulation since March 2020 with an aim to boost depreciating legal tender, socialist politicians in the country declared in a press statement, “We have no solution.”

The decision to eliminate six zeros from prices in the bolivar would be another experiment in a series of currency changes implemented by the country. A new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination equivalent to 100,000,000 bolivares after the change.

Six years of recession

Venezuela has entered its sixth year of recession, with millions of people pushed into poverty due to inflated food prices rated in US dollars. Venezuelan consumer prices had spiked by 28.5% in May this year, and the annual inflation rate crossed 2,719%. Added to this, Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage remained just over $3.

The fact that two similar adjustments in the last decade have done little to change Venezuela's economic condition in the past, there is much scepticism about the effects of the million-to-1 change. In 2008, former President Hugo Chavez had eliminated three zeros from the bolivar. His successor, Nicolas Maduro, eliminated five zeros in 2018. Demonetization, too, has been used as a tool to stabilize the country's currency and fight hyperinflation.

While the country's central bank will print physical money, including a 1-bolivar coin and new bills of 5 to 100 bolivars, it asked the country's citizens to use the digital bolivar as much as possible.

Presently, the one million bolivar bill, which is the highest denomination, is scarce. Besides, due to the hyperinflation, at least seven such bills are needed to buy a 1.3-gallon (5-litre) bottle of water. Presently, a 5-litre of water bottle costs 7.4 million inflation-battered bolivars or $1.84 dollars. In Venezuela, the main components of the consumer price index include food and non-alcoholic beverages (32.2%), transport (10.8%), and house rentals (9.8%).