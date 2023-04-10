One Of The Three British Hostages In Afghanistan Identifies As Former UK Soldier

Among the three British detainees, who have been held under Taliban custody in Afghanistan, one has been identified as a former UK soldier, reported Afghanistan-based TOLOnews citing a security official. The British detainee has also served his military mission in the southern province of Helmand, which is considered one of the most severely conflict-affected provinces of Afghanistan. Earlier, three British nationals, including so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge, were taken as hostages by the Taliban in Afghanistan, as per the Khaama Press.

British detainees in Afghanistan

As per the TOLOnews report, the UK soldier had come to Kabul under the name of a journalist. The source claimed that all the detainees have been taken under custody due to the possession of illegal weapons. Kevin Cornwell, 53, and another British national were detained on January 11, by the Islamic Emirate in Kabul. Cornwell was detained at his hotel in January as the suspect of keeping an illegal handgun in his room safe by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI). However, Cornwell's family said that he has a license for it. Earlier, reports had emerged that "danger tourist" Miles Routledge has been kept captive.

Routledge had been evacuated from Afghanistan by the British military in August 2021, but he just made the decision to go back. He is a famous YouTuber who travels to dangerous countries and posts about them on social media, reported Khaama Press. Meanwhile, the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has expressed his concerns on the detention of three British nationals in Afghanistan and said, "If there are British citizens abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they are safe." According to Sarwar Niazai, a military analyst, "If they come here illegally, or violated the laws of Afghanistan or worked as spies for other countries, it is considered a crime and any country has the right to detain such foreign nationals and introduce them to the relevant organisations."