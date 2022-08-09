One Person Killed As Explosions Rock Russian Military Airbase In Crimea

An explosion has been reported in an airdrome in Crimea's Saki district, the deputy head of the local administration has said. Viktoria Kazmirova, deputy head of the local administration, told TASS that blasts have rocked the airdrome and all its windows have been broken. Sergei Aksyonov, head of Crimea, in a Telegram post announced that one person has died in the explosion and assured all necessary assistance. Aksyonov said that he went to the site of the explosion and details were being verified. The video from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the air and people fleeing the area.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the explosion of munitions caused a fire at a military air base in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, August 9, according to AP. Sergei Aksyonov said that the situation remains under control and residents living near the military airfield will be evacuated. Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov said that authorities have cordoned off the region within five kilometres radius of the base. He further stated that the amount of damage is being determined and added that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of people and infrastructure facilities. Adviser to Crimea’s head, Oleg Kryuchkov, confirmed that the blasts took place near Crimea’s Novofedorovka and asked people to wait for official reports, as per the TASS report.

Ambulances sent to site of explosion

According to the region's Health Ministry, ambulances and air ambulances have been sent to the site of the explosion and information regarding the victims was being verified. Notably, the military airfield Saki near Novofedorovka has been used by the Russian defence ministry, including for naval aircraft. In addition to this, the airdrome is equipped with ground-based testing and training system NITKA which is used to check the takeoff and landing of ship-based aircraft. As per the TASS report, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said that the explosion in Crimea took place far from the resort area and there have been no victims reported among tourists.