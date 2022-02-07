Only 15% Of World's Coastal Regions Ecologically Intact; Urgent Conservation Needed: Study

In a new study, researchers have warned that only 15.5 per cent of the coastal regions in the world are ecologically intact and many are so degraded they cannot be restored to their original state. The research conducted at the University of Queensland examined the level to which human activities have intruded coastlines throughout the world. The researchers used satellite data to study the degree of human intrusion, The Guardian reported.

The study, which has been published in the journal Conservation Biology, draws on prior studies that looked at human activities in terrestrial as well as in marine ecosystems. It discovered that until 2013, the most recent year for which data was available, few undamaged coasts existed with even remoted areas like Western Australia's Kimberley region affected by fishing and mining

Highest amounts of human pressure found in coastal areas with seagrasses

The small areas of coast that remain unaffected by fishing, farming, mining and urbanisation had been principally in Canada, followed by Russia, Greenland, Chile, Australia and the US. Excessive ranges of degradation and some intact areas had been found in island nations, many in Europe, as well as in Vietnam, India and Singapore. The highest amounts of human pressure were seen in coastal areas with seagrasses, savannah, and coral reefs. It is worth noting that the human footprint, which looked at land-based ecosystems, as well as the cumulative human pressure index, which surveyed pressures in marine environments, were used to create the coastal analysis. The pressures were then plotted out to a distance of 50 kilometers on both sides of the coastline.

Coastal region restoration needs urgent attention

According to Brooke Williams, a conservation ecologist at the University of Queensland who led the study, due to the world's inhabitants stay in coastal regions, the pressures on these ecosystems might take many forms and occur both on land and at sea. She further noted: “Our paper really advocates for coastal region restoration quite urgently. That such a low proportion is at the higher spectrum of the intactness scale is alarming. It’s not good news." As per The Guardian, she said that the situation has not changed since 2013.

The Great Australian Bight stayed relatively unspoiled in Australia, but Williams warned that it has been threatened by development in recent years. Safeguarding the world's coasts, according to the researchers, would need a variety of actions, including laws to preserve undamaged areas and restoration efforts to rehabilitate those that have been deteriorated.

