Only 50% Schools In The World Have Opted Classroom Learning After COVID Pandemic: Reports

Ever since the COVID pandemic hit the world, it has thrown numerous challenges at major sectors of the world, in which the education sector remains the most affected one.

Nineteen months after the COVID pandemic, there are still several schools across the world that have not resumed classroom teaching, while some are still using hybrid teaching modes.

According to the COVID-19 Global Education Tracker, around 80% of schools across the world are functioning in regular session, out of which only 54% are using physical learning, while 34% of schools worldwide still rely on mixed intrusion systems. Around 10% are using remote instruction, and the remaining 2% are not using any teaching method at all, reported PTI.

According to a report published by the World Bank's Education team, "To promote education recovery, teachers should be prioritised for vaccination where possible, while recognising that there are ways to reopen safely without vaccination through adequate safety measures. "Given that schools that have reopened around the world have been able to effectively curtail transmission within schools with simple and relatively cheap infection control strategies like masking, ventilation, and physical distancing, and considering that widespread vaccination coverage in most countries is not expected for many months, keeping schools closed until all staff can be vaccinated results in very little benefit in terms of reduced risk of transmission but potentially generates substantial costs for children," it added.

From the very beginning, the World Bank has been a vocal supporter of school resumption, as it has always highlighted the risks associated with prolonged closure of schools across the globe.

The World Bank noted that countries reporting fewer than 35-45 severe COVID cases per 1 lakh population before the resumption of schools did not contribute to any rise in COVID cases even up to six weeks after reopening schools. Meanwhile, another study revealed that the closing of schools did not affect the transmission of the virus among children, nor did it have any significant effect on the spread of the COVID virus rate among children and adults.

Another study suggests that transmission of the COVID virus usually starts with community spread rather than schools. In 2019, the COVID pandemic forced a global shutdown of schools in 188 countries, leaving 1.6 billion children out of school.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the beginning of the pandemic, the world had very little knowledge about the virus, which resulted in a global shutdown and many unplanned activities. But after more than a year, health experts have shared ample information about the virus and the diseases.

As the World Health Organization said, "School closures should be only as a last resort." The government of every country must implement the same rule.

