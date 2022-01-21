'Only United Countries Cause Fall Of Invaders': Taliban Tells US President Joe Biden

The Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan on Friday strongly objected to remarks by US President Joe Biden that the war-ravaged could never be united under a single "government." President Biden made the comments about Afghanistan during a presser to commemorate his first year in office on Thursday, January 20. The US President was responding to a query that doubted his government's "competence" in making several decisions, including directing the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August last year, Sputnik reported.

Defending his troop withdrawal decision, Biden claimed that the US was spending a billion dollars each week in Afghanistan. "Afghanistan has been dubbed the 'graveyard of empires' for a solid reason. Afghanistan is not susceptible to unity," the US President added.

Reacting sharply to the US President's statement, the Taliban's foreign ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted, "No doubt that Afghanistan has never remained united when under foreign occupations, rather majority has firmly stayed united in their lawful struggle against invaders."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of IEA strongly rejects remarks by President @POTUS asserting Afghanistan is incapable of unity. pic.twitter.com/lmQVXdy28P — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) January 21, 2022

Not divided, but only “united” nations cause the fall of invaders and great empires.



Following the end of occupation, we witnessed how IEA, with limited resources and in a short period, ensured overall security, established a central government, and united the Afghan nation. — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) January 21, 2022

Discord is an external phenomenon instigated by foreign invaders for their survival, however, Afghans defeated them with with their shared Islamic beliefs, homeland & celebrated history, & are now taking strong leaps towards becoming an equal nation. — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) January 21, 2022

Afghanistan on the path of becoming a truly equitable nation: Taliban

According to Balkhi, discord is an external phenomenon brought about by foreign invaders in order to ensure their survival. Afghans, on the other hand, vanquished them thanks to their shared Islamic values, homeland, and history, the Taliban spokesperson said. He added that the country is now making significant strides toward becoming a truly equitable nation. "Not divided, but only “united” nations cause the fall of invaders and great empires," Balkhi stated.

Notably, the US and other world powers have repeatedly urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government that includes women and representatives from all major ethnic groups. However, the Islamist group, which is predominantly made up of members of Afghanistan's majority Pashtun tribe, has largely rejected these appeals.

US announces additional $308 million in aid to Afghanistan

It is significant to mention here that last week the White House has announced an additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as the country is inching towards a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban's takeover.

According to a press release by White House spokesperson Emily Horne on January 11, this takes total US humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country and Afghan refugees in the region to approximately $782 million since October last year. In addition, the US is delivering one million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan through COVAX, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses.

(Image: AP)