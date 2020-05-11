Ontario: 19-year-old Charged For Speeding 308 Km/h On Highway

A 19-year old teen has recently been charged with ‘street racing’ after he was observed driving his Mercedes 308 km/h on an Ontario highway in Canada. According to a video posted by Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it was the fastest speed that he has ever heard of. The officer further added that he was left ‘pretty much speechless’ by the speed at which the 19-year old was driving.

'Ridiculous, Unbelievable and Irresponsible'

According to reports, Ontario police managed to pull over the car on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington at 10 pm (Local Time) on May 9. The teen was reportedly driving his parent's car and had another 19-year-old with him in the passenger seat. As per reports, the teen's license was suspended and he will be charged with stunt and dangerous driving. In Canada, stunt driving carries fines up to $10,000 and can also result in six months in jail and a loss of license for two years.

According to Sgt Kerry Schmidt, on the highway, it takes time for people to recognize and perceive threats, and at the speed at which the 19-year-old was driving, he was essentially putting himself and other drivers at risk. Schmidt added that the sheer speed at which the car was going was absolutely irresponsible and he hopes that the person behind the wheel is not allowed behind the wheels for a very long time. Schmidt also claimed that when the speeding car was pulled over, passing drivers honked in delight.

308 km/h on the #QEW. Two 19 year kids going for a “drive” with dads car. Driver charged with #StreetRacing https://t.co/iDw5r7nEB9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 10, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter/@OPP_HSD)

