'OPEC+ Oil Cuts Not Meant To Harm US' Says Saudi Arabia, Asserts Decision Not Political

After OPEC+ announced slashing up to 2 million barrels per day (BPD) in the biggest oil production cut since the 2020 pandemic, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Friday claimed that the Mideast country's decision was not intended to harm the US, but to stabilise the global market.

The White House had slammed the OPEC+ decision as “shortsighted” and had accused the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia" despite US' appeals to keep the oil pumping. Saudi Arabia reserves the largest, about one-third of oil production capacity at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+).

Saudi Arabia's political involvement in oil cuts 'absolutely not correct': Al-Jubeir

On Friday, Al-Jubeir told American broadcaster Fox news that the idea Saudi Arabia has intended to cause damage to the US or "to be in any way politically involved is absolutely not correct at all." Furthermore, the minister reiterated that the "oil or oil decisions and oil are not utilized as a weapon, but as a commodity."

He reminded that there are nearly 22 countries that govern the decision-making at OPEC+. The minister iterated that the gas prices are skyrocketing in the US due to the refining shortage, which, in turn, has no connection with the OPEC+ oil production capacity.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron informed US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) refused to boost oil production to alleviate the surging prices citing the near maximum production capacity.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, at the time, were believed to be the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of which Russia is a member, with spare capacity. I had a call with MbZ," Macron was reported telling President Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit as per a leaked conversation.

"UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan told me two things. I'm at a maximum, maximum (production capacity). This is what he claims," said Macron. In view of surging oil and gas prices, Biden, who is believed to have toned down rhetorics on Saudi Arabia's human rights record, also made a quick trip to Gulf nations where he requested the oil-producing Gulf leaders to ramp up oil production.