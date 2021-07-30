Operation Allies Refuge: First Evacuation Flight Brings 200 Afghans To US

The first group of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the US on July 30, Friday under the Operation Allies Refuge. The group consisted of 200 refugees who helped the US soldiers and diplomats in Afghanistan. The flight from Afghanistan landed at the Washington Dulles International Airport, ANI cited the US government.

The first group of US- affiliated Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan amidst the Taliban reprisal in the war-torn country. Meanwhile, thousands of interpreters wait for an airlift to begin a new life in the United States while the army-withdrawal deadline approaches in Afghanistan. As many as 70,000 immigrants have become permanent residents of the United States since 2008, the US State Department said on Thursday.

State government secretary Antony Blinken took to Twitter to welcome the refugees under Operation Allies Refuge."To the first group of Afghan special immigrant applicants arriving in the United States as part of Operation Allies Refuge: welcome to your new home. We are committed to helping those who bravely worked with us to build a better future for Afghanistan," he wrote on Twitter. As per reports, The US consular staff in Kabul has issued over 5000 special immigrant visas (SIVs) and interviewed 1000 more to quicken the process of evacuation, the state department spokesman added.

POTUS announces the arrival of Afghan evacuees

.@POTUS announces the arrival of the first flight of Afghans (and their families) who served with the US in #Afghanistan. I know all Americans will join the President in his thanks to these brave Afghans for standing with us— and in saying: “Welcome home.”https://t.co/lIgCpmyBxf — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 30, 2021

President of the United States (POTUS) has welcomed the immigrants to their "new home." US administrator Samantha Power took Twitter to announce that the current arrivals are "just the first of many" as the US State Department "works quickly to relocate SIV-eligible Afghans out of harm’s way—to the United States." Moreover, the statement also mentioned that the movement of those who have not yet received their visas shall not be hindered since they will be sent to U.S. facilities abroad, or to third countries—"so that they can wait in safety while they finish their visa applications."

The first batch of Afghans have been allowed in the United States after they have completed extensive background checks and security screening by the Intelligence Community and the Departments of State and Homeland Security, the statement from POTUS notified. "They will complete the final steps of their visa applications and required medical checks at Fort Lee, in Virginia, before travelling onward to begin their new lives in the United States," it mentioned. Lastly, the US President also thanked the diplomats and public servants across the government and around the world who have worked "tirelessly as part of Operation Allies Refuge," the statement concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Input: @POTUS/Twitter)