Operation Ganga, COVID-19, LAC: EAM Jaishankar Lauds PM Modi's Diplomacy & Leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Gujarat's Vadodara to attend the Navaratri celebrations, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal intervention in several key operations including 'Operation Ganga' which lead to a major success in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war. While addressing a gathering in Vadodara, he recalled how PM Modi monitored the rescue operation of Indian students in Ukraine and added his personal intervention in the matter has impacted the system.



"During operation Ganga in Ukraine, he kept monitoring and checking. It has an impact on the system. I am sure that the thinking PM represents will be a bigger part of national thinking. So hopefully there won't be any need to change it over a period of time," said Jaishankar.

It is to mention Russia engaged with Ukrainian forces on February 24 -- two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Subsequently, the Indian government swung into action and evacuated its nationals from the war-torn country. Further, he praised the Prime Minister for his staunch decision to move the soldiers to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) when the Chinese and Indian troops engaged in combat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaishankar opined that it was PM Modi who took the bold decision when the country was facing the worst ever pandemic in 2020.

Jaishankar says India expert in IT, Pakistan in 'international terrorism'

The Foreign Minister, in a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan, said that just as India is an expert in information technology, its neighbour is an expert in international terrorists. He warned Islamabad that it might be possible that terrorism may hamper their own country. "If terrorism is being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you." "We have a neighbour.. like we are experts in IT (information technology) they're experts in 'international terrorists. It's going on for years...but we could explain to the world that terrorism is terrorism, today it's being done against us, tomorrow it will be against you," Jaishankar said at an event in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter