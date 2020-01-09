'Operation To Continue Throughout The Region': Iranian Commander On Missile Attack

Iran’s military commander announced that the missile strikes on US bases were the start of a major operation that will continue throughout the region. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, aerospace commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that Iran sought to hit the enemy’s military equipment and not kill anyone.

In a televised press briefing, Hajizadeh said that they are expecting a response from the United States following the missile strikes. The aerospace commander added that Iran’s response would be heavier with increased scop if the US chooses to retaliate. He claimed that Iran was ready to fire around a hundred missiles but chose to fire only thirteen.

Read: On Iran Envoy's Request For Intervention In West Asia Crisis, India Remains Non-committal

'Dozens killed and injured'

The military commander made counterclaims against Trump’s “no American lives lost”, saying they didn’t seek to kill anyone in the strike at Al Anbar base, but dozens were killed and injured. Hajizadeh said that the military was capable of designing the operation in a way that it would've killed 500 in the first step and 4,000-5,000 more would have been killed in successive steps in case of US response.

Hajizadeh said that the US was on high alert and 12 American reconnaissance aircraft were monitoring the region for several days, but landed as soon as Iran gave the “slap”. He revealed that Al-Taji base, near Baghdad, was Iran’s first choice for the strike, but they did not want to bother Iraqi citizens with the sound of missile explosions.

Read: Australian Defence Personnel, Diplomats To Stay In Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said that Trump administration is reluctant to hold dialogue. Speaking to an Iranian news agency, the ambassador said that the numerous sanctions imposed by Washington could be regarded as “economic terrorism”.

Ravanchi claimed that though the US President has offered cooperation, the administration is going to intensify the sanctions on Iran. The envoy said the United States refusal to give a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, meant for attending a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, is unlawful.

Read: ‘World Cannot Afford Another War,’ Warns UN Chief Amid US-Iran Tensions

Read: LIVE: Three Katyusha Rockets Hit Iraq's Green Zone

(With inputs from agencies)