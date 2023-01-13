Oracle Founder Larry Ellison Gets Pulled Over By Traffic Cop For Speeding On Own Island

Imagine owning an island and getting pulled over for speeding there. Doesn't sound right, does it? But that is what happened to American billionaire Larry Ellison who got pulled over for traffic violations on Lanai, the Hawaiian island he owns.

According to Hawaii News Now, the incident took in October last year when Ellison was in his orange Corvette. The officer stopped the Oracle co-founder and said that he ran through the stop sign and was speeding.

"The reason I stopped you is you ran through the stop sign and you were kind of speeding there," the officer said after stopping the island owner. To which Ellison replied, "If I was, I'm sorry."

The officer, as per the body camera footage accessed by the news outlet, asked him if there is any particular reason why he was in a rush. The billionaire said that he was trying to get home for dinner with his kids, but "there's no excuse. There's no good excuse."

"OK, cool. Can I see your driver’s license, registration and insurance, please," the police officer said.

However, Ellison after searching for some time, said he did not have his driver's license.

Maui County Councilman Gabe Johnson praised the police officer and said that it is not easy to confront the landlord.

“Nice job, MPD...Some communities, as we all know, have let the elite just, you know, run wild,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Hawaii News Now.

Ellison owns 98 per cent of Lanai's 90,000 acres and two Four Seasons resorts on the Island. He had purchased the island for an estimated $300 million in 2012.