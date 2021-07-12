Organising Olympics During Heatwave Is A 'deadly Combination' During Pandemic: Experts

With soaring heat and humid temperature, Japan, which is hosting Olympics 2020, has added woes for the athletes, who are strictly advised to follow COVID-19 norms including wearing face masks. However, this time, it's not the pandemic that has raised concern over the health of the athletes, it is the heatwave that has been the main concern long before the pandemic forced Tokyo 2020's postponement. Though this would not be the first time when the game is scheduled in a hot and humid place, earlier the international event was also scheduled in Athens and Beijing.

Japan's weather is always a deadly combination during July-August

Makoto Yokohari, an advisor to the Tokyo Organising Committee, who is familiar with the climate of Tokyo told Japan Times that Japan's weather is always a deadly combination when it comes to organising any sports event in July and August. "In Japan, heatstroke is not the only problem, rather, humidity also plays a key role in making the condition worst for the athletes," added Yokohari. In order to provide a sigh of relief to the marathon and racewalks athletes, luckily the organisers have shifted the event to the northern island of Hokkaido where the average temperature lies between 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Tokyo's Environment Ministry informed that the annual average temperature of the country has increased by 2 C since the mid-1960s, and the number of days exceeding 35 C each year has risen from just one in 1964 to 12 each in 2018, 2019 and 2020. According to the Japanese weather agency, the country would witness a slight increase in the average temperature. It noted that temperature would spike in late July and late August across the Kanto region.

Japan's anti-heat stroke strategy didn't work out during the summer Olympics 2019

During the summer Olympics 2019, the event organisers rolled out a variety of anti-heat measures including providing 1,360 tonnes of ice to athletes, tents for shade, ice cream for volunteers and artificial snow for the fans who were reached to witness the historical event. Despite providing such measures, at least 10 people including athletes fell ill at a rowing test event. According to the doctors based in Tokyo, they have already warned the event organisers to arrange a robust medical emergency service to deal with the deadly pandemic and heatstroke. "This could divert resources away from the domestic coronavirus response," said the doctor.

According to the Rings of Fire report by the British Association for Sustainable Sport (Basis), excessive heat has multiple negative effects on the human body. It can adversely affect muscles as it can result in multiple organ failures. Novak Djokovich also urged the organizers to factor the heat into their scheduling, saying, “With such a scorching heat, it is going to be very, very tough for players and for fans, for anybody who is in the stadium.”

Japan declared a virus emergency lasting through Tokyo Olympics

Japan administration has already announced a state of emergency for the Tokyo Olympics that would last throughout the event, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends the chances of a local audience. Keeping this aspect of the Japanese government, the experts noted that the sizzling sun is no longer a concern. According to the experts, sportsmen would have a tough time during the games as they have been directed to arrive just before the event.

"It's an irony that Tokyo won its bid to host the Olympics despite climatic conditions"

Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, in a recent press brief, said that there are still high risks of heatstroke during the event of beach volleyball, walking and triathlon even after shifting the marathon and racewalking from the scheduled spot of the event. Ozaki further added that it is an irony that Tokyo won its bid to host the Olympics, beating out rivals where the weather is "mild" throughout the year.

It is worth noting that more than 71,000 people sought emergency care for heatstroke of which 118 were lost their lives during the June-September period in 2019. The expert noted that the coronavirus could create a mess as the sportsmen have been instructed to "wear a face mask at all times, except when training, competing, eating, drinking, sleeping or during interviews".

(Image Credit: AP)