Osama Bin Laden 'was Brought To Kabul By Pakistan', Ex-Afghanistan Prez Karzai Reminds

Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai on Saturday asserted that the ISIS leader and mastermind behind the brazen 9/11 terrorist attack that brought New York’s Twin Towers down, Osama bin Laden “was not brought to Afghanistan by Afghans" but the Pakistanis. Karzai, who was slamming the Biden administration for freezing USD 7 billion Afghan assets, said that the ISIS terror group was harboured by Pakistan and the so-called Pakistani foreigners” infiltrated Kabul and exited at their own accord, as he also reminded that terrorist Osama bin Laden was “killed on Pakistan soil,” according to Tolo News.

The former Afghan president made remarks as US President Biden this Friday signed an executive order to split the 7 billion US dollars out of more than nine billion frozen Afghan assets, for the Afghans and the families of the 9/11 victims.

Afghans 'paying price for Pakistan's actions'

"Afghan people are paying the price for Pakistan's actions," Tolo News quoted Karzai as saying on Saturday, as he indicated that the ISIS elements infiltrated from the neighbouring Islamabad while addressing a press conference in Kabul. He then requested the US government to “return all of the funds to Afghanistan's central bank” as he stressed the humanitarian crisis within the country, and that the funds belonged to the Afghan people.

“If funds are returned [by the US], said Karzai, “they should not be spent on daily expenses but be preserved, and more funds should be added,” Tolo reported.

Afghanistan's central bank on February 12 questioned the Biden administration’s decision to split USD 7 billion of the frozen Afghan assets with 9/11 victim families, labelling the move as an "injustice" on the Afghan population.

"Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) considers the latest decision of USA on blocking FX (foreign exchange) reserves and allocating them to irrelevant purposes, injustice to the people of Afghanistan," DAB, Central Bank of Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"DAB will never accept if the FX reserves of Afghanistan is paid under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others and wants the reversal of the decision and release of all FX reserves of Afghanistan," the statement further read.

Taliban accuses US of 'stealing the blocked Afghan funds'

US President Joe Biden divided the Afghan assets, saying that fund litigation was brought by families of victims of the September 11 terror attacks, and therefore $3.5 billion of the total frozen Afghan assets -- must go toward providing relief to the kins of ISIS terror attack on World Trade Center. The families have been fighting a legal battle for compensation, senior administration officials confirmed on Friday with CNN. White House officials said that unfreezing the money was absolutely necessary, adding that claimants have demanded monetary relief. "We plan to consult widely in the coming months, including with the Afghan community, about the governance and use of the funds we are seeking to release,” an official reportedly informed.

"All family members of those killed on 9/11 in the terrorist attacks must be treated equally. Anything short of equitable treatment for and among the 9/11 families as it relates to these frozen assets is outrageous," Brett Eagleson, the son of a 9/11 victim said in a statement. Another White House official said that the executive order will quickly free up a large portion of humanitarian support which comprises of currency and gold. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem criticised the US for “stealing the blocked funds from the Afghan nation” stressing that it shows “lowest level of humanity ... of a country and a nation.”

Image: AP