Osama Bin Laden’s Son Visited Afghanistan Last Year For Meetings With Taliban: UN Report

In its latest report, the United Nations said that Abdallah, the son of slain terrorist Osama bin Laden, visited Afghanistan in October for “meetings” with the Taliban. The ​​report of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on activities of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda and their affiliates, made public this week, stated that there are no signs that the Taliban has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorists in war-torn Afghanistan. In fact, the agency said that the terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan today than at any other time in recent history.

“The security landscape in Afghanistan changed dramatically on 15 August, when the Taliban took control of the country. There are no recent signs that the Taliban has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country,” the report said.

“On the contrary, terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history,” it added.

Clear links between al-Qaeda and Taliban

However, according to the 29th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UNSC, al-Qaeda is maintaining a “strategic silence” after congratulating the Taliban on its victory on August 31 last year, in order to not to “compromise” its efforts to gain international recognition. The report stated that al-Qaeda, at the moment, also lacks the capability to conduct “high-profile attacks overseas” as it continues to recover from a series of leadership losses. But as per the UN, the links between al-Qaeda and the Taliban are clear.

For example, “One Member State reported that bin Laden’s son, Abdallah (not listed), visited Afghanistan in October for meetings with the Taliban. [Current al-Qaeda chief] Aiman al-Zawahiri was reported alive as recently as January 2021, but the Member States continue to believe that he is in poor health,” the report said, adding, that Amin Muhammad ul-Haq Saam Khan, who coordinated security for slaine al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, also returned to his home in Afghanistan in late August, after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Further, the UN report revealed that al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), which is led by Osama Mehmood, has between 200 and 400 fighters from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. The UN report also estimated that the strength of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and the Levant Khorasan (ISIL-K) has risen from earlier estimates of 2,200 to nearly 4,000, following the release of several thousand prisoners. It further stated that this group controls limited territory in eastern Afghanistan and is capable of conducting high-profile and complex attacks.

“The group aims to position itself as the chief rejectionist force in Afghanistan, with a wider regional agenda threatening neighbouring Central and South Asian countries,” the report added.

(Image: AP/PTI)