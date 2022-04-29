OSCE To Shut Special Monitoring Mission In Ukraine; To Take 'immediate Steps' For Closure

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) would take “immediate steps” to implement the closure of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. In a statement published Thursday, the organisation’s Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said that the decision followed the lack of consensus at the OSCE Permanent Council on 31 March 2022 to extend the Mission’s mandate. According to Rau, it was “not an easy decision to take”.

“This is not an easy decision to take. We have explored all possible options through political dialogue with participating States to achieve the renewal of the Special Monitoring Mission’s mandate, but the position of the Russian Federation left us with no choice but to take steps to close down the Mission,” said Rau.

He added, “The Mission played a crucial role in providing objective information on the ground, facilitating ceasefires and working to ease the effects of the conflict on the civilian population. The work of the SMM’s members deserves our appreciation and gratitude”.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, FM @RauZbigniew and OSCE Secretary General @HelgaSchmid_SG have today announced that the @OSCE would take immediate steps to implement the closure of the @OSCE_SMM.#OSCE2022POL



More➡️https://t.co/9IXfavO8t1 pic.twitter.com/zEQCaZiMis — Polish OSCE Chairmanship 2022 (@PLinOSCE) April 28, 2022

Additionally, OSCE Chairman-in-Office assured that the organisation will seek to continue to engage in Ukraine which falls in line with existing OSCE commitments. He stressed, “The Polish Chairmanship will continue to engage with participating States in order to explore alternatives on the OSCE’s future role in Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, Schmid also noted that the “vital role” of Ukraine’s Monitoring Mission was played in the last eight years “providing invaluable and objective facts on the ground, facilitating dialogue where there was none and enabling the repairs of civilian infrastructure on which millions of people depend, cannot be overestimated”. She added, “I am extremely proud of our mission members who have been working tirelessly to fulfil their crucial tasks, in good times and bad”.

“The OSCE will initiate immediately operational, administrative and financial steps to close the Mission as responsibly and cost-effectively as possible, with the safety and security of mission members throughout Ukraine remaining a priority,” Schmid also emphasized.

Ukraine claims Russian troops detained 4 OSCE members in Donbass

OSCE announcing the suspension of the special monitoring mission in Ukraine came after Kyiv claimed that invading Russian troops captured a number of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in the Donetsk and Luhansk region, collectively known as Donbas. According to sources of Ukraine Pravda, as many as four members have been arrested on charges of alleged treason, spying, and illegal activities.

