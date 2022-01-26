Oslo Summit: Taliban Calls For Joint Global Efforts To Resolve Afghan Humanitarian Crisis

The Taliban delegation, headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, at the Oslo Summit called on the international community for joint efforts to resolve the acute humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. According to a joint statement released by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the congregation held on January 23 in Oslo between de facto Taliban leaders and representatives of the Western nations was an opportunity to discuss pressing issues directly and prepare a ground for further discussion. During the summit, the participants exchanged views on the current circumstances in the war-torn nation and called for joint cooperation to ensure sufficient aid to the crisis-hit Afghans.

"Norway hosted on 23 January a meeting in Oslo between a group of Afghans from various sectors of the society and the de facto authorities – the first such meeting," the joint statement by Norway Foreign Ministry read.

"During the meeting, the participants listened patiently to each others’ opinions and exchanged views on the current circumstances in the country. They affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and emphasized that all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country," the statement added.

The Taliban delegates also acknowledged that understanding and joint cooperation are "only solutions" to problems in Afghanistan. In addition, they also expressed a positive response to holding such a meeting in interests of the country.

The Oslo Summit concluded on January 25 after it kicked off on January 23. The participants in the summit held multiple rounds of talks between the Taliban delegation, including Afghan civil society members, Norwegian officials and representatives of the international community.

Taliban continues to call for political recognition

It is to be mentioned that the meeting comes as the Taliban regime continues its call for political recognition among the international community as Afghans reel under harrowing "humanitarian catastrophe" with 97% of the population standing on the brink of poverty, as per the UN. Meanwhile, on January 19, during a meeting with Norwegian ambassador to Kabul Andreas Linedman, the Taliban had proposed Norway take the lead in identifying the country's interim government. However, Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt before the commencement assured that the conclave did not indicate "legitimate recognition" of the Taliban regime.

"We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster. However, (the Summit is) not a legitimation of recognition of the Taliban," Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt had said in a statement.

On Monday, the US envoy to Afghanistan, Thomas West, landed in Oslo to deliberate on the human rights and aid situation with the European Union officials along with Taliban and Afghan civil society members. Meanwhile, on January 21, the EU diplomatic mission in Afghanistan resumed work in the war-torn nation following consecutive rounds of meeting with Taliban leaders.

