Watch: Ott Tanak And Navigator Miraculously Escape After Horrifying Car Crash

Ott Tanak, the reigning World Rally champion and his navigator have escaped unharmed after crashing during the second stage of the Rallye Monte Carlo. Tanak's Hyundai i20 Couple rolled multiple times during the crash before coming to rest on a road that was lower down on the mountainside.

A miraculous escape

The driver and the passenger were able to exit the crashed car unaided and according to reports appeared to be unharmed. They were both transported to the nearest hospital for medical evaluation which is standard procedure after any crash. At the time of the crash, the Estonian was in fourth-place and only 10.3 seconds adrift of event leader who is also his Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville.

🇲🇨 Rallye Monte-Carlo 2020

✅ ES4 | St-Clément-sur-Durance - Freissinières 1 (20,68 km)

⚠️ ÉVÉNEMENT

🚩 Grosse sortie de route pour Ott Tänak. L'équipage est OK.#WRC #HMSGOfficial #RallyeMonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/kvWtBXMbuP — Sébastien Loeb - Ma ligne de conduite (@SebLoebMLDC) January 24, 2020



Ott Tanak is an Estonian rally car driver that is currently competing for Hyundai in the World Rally Championship. In 2017 and 2018, Tänak and his partner Järveoja finished third in both years. In 2019 he won his maiden driver's world title when he won the 2019 World Rally Championship. This made him the first Estonian ever to win the title and the first non-Frenchman since 2003.

The Monte Carlo Rally that Tanak was driving in when he crashed is rallying even that is held each year and organised by Automobile Club de Monaco which also organises the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. The rally takes place along the French Riviera.

