'Our Choice': Russia Replies To US Appeal Seeking Withdrawal Of Troops From Ukraine Border

The Russian Embassy in the United States stated that Moscow has the right to decide where to deploy forces within the country and that military drills will continue to take place. The statement came in response to US Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman's calls to withdraw forces from the Ukraine border. "We don't understand the logic of @DeputySecState who states that Russia should 'return its troops to barracks or tell the US what exercises are ongoing and what their purpose is' while the United States doesn't intend to discuss its troop levels in Europe with us [sic]," the Embassy wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"It is our choice where and when to conduct military exercises on our national territory. We will continue to conduct them because it meets Russian security interests," the Embassy added in a separate tweet. The Russian Embassy also dismissed claims that Moscow would lie about the outcome of the Geneva talks, arguing that such an approach degrades the culture of negotiation. "We noted the statement of the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing on January 10 about the preparation of the #USA for a possible spread of disinformation by #Russia regarding the course of Russia-U.S. negotiations in #Geneva," reads a post on Facebook," reads a post on the official Facebook page of the Embassy.

On Monday, January 10, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the US is preparing for the possibility that Russia could spread misinformation about promises that have not been made as a result of strategic stability discussions, Sputnik reported. US and Russian diplomats also met in Geneva on Monday for over seven hours in a much-awaited summit to settle a number of issues, including the Ukraine crisis. However, the two sides did not negotiate or appear to be any closer to a conclusion over fears that Moscow will attack its neighbour Ukraine.

Security concerns become vital issue amid escalating tensions around Ukraine

The two sides declared the meeting was "constructive" in a joint press conference following the negotiations. Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary Sherman advised caution, Sergei Ryabkov, her Russian counterpart, warned that the US is acting too slowly and not taking Moscow's vital demands seriously. It is significant to mention here that security concerns have become a vital issue in the context of escalating tensions around Ukraine. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed around 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border and is preparing for an invasion, as per Sputnik.

