'Our Choices Key To Saving Biodiversity': UN On International Day For Biological Diversity

On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity, UN Secretary-General António Guterres raised an alarm over the depleting biodiversity across the world stating that it was 'declining at an unprecedented rate'. With the world battling COVID-19, the UN Chief stated that this was the opportune moment to re-establish the relationship between people and nature, sharing the importance of this balance for the planet.

"A healthy planet is critical for achieving sustainable development goals. Yet, biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented and alarming rate, and the pressures are intensifying. We are depleting resources faster than nature can replenish them. COVID-19 has further reminded us of the intimate relationship between people and nature. The current crisis provides an opportunity to recover better," he said.

"We need to protect nature, restore ecosystems and establish a balance in our relationship with the planet. The rewards will be tremendous. By reversing biodiversity loss, we can improve human health, realize sustainable development and address the climate emergency. Solutions exist to protect our planet's genetic diversity on land at sea. Everybody has a part to play and sustainable life choices are the key," the UN Chief added.

Biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented and alarming rate.



We should all be advocates #ForNature.



The choice to live sustainably must be made available to everyone, everywhere.



This #BiodiversityDay, let us all be part of the solution. pic.twitter.com/acCM1t1o1o — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 22, 2021

International Day for Biological Diversity

The world celebrates the 'International Day for Biological Diversity' on May 22 every year to highlight the importance of biological diversity and its relationship with existing ecosystems in the world. According to the official website of the United Nations, conservation and protection of biodiversity and nature-based solutions to climate, health, food and water scarcity issues will help sustain human well-being in the present and in the future, To celebrate the day, people share International Day for Biological Diversity photos and pledges to protect the planet.

International Day for Biological Diversity theme

The International Day for Biological Diversity theme this year is “We’re part of the solution”. As per the Convention on Biological Diversity, the slogan was chosen as a continuation of the momentum generated in 2020 under the larger --"Our solutions are in nature” theme. These urge humans to adopt nature-based solutions to climate, health issues, food and water security, and sustainable livelihoods, to tackle the depleting biodiversity which is the living fabric of the planet.