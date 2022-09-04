'Our Priority Will Be...': Sheikh Hasina Reveals Major Goals Of Upcoming India Visit

Ahead of her upcoming visit to New Delhi, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she will bring good wishes and goodwill to the people of India, PM Narendra Modi and newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu. "It is our priority to see how we can improve business and trade between the two countries," she told news agency ANI.

Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the “multifaceted” bilateral ties. Her meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for the next day. It is expected that the Bangladeshi Prime Minister would also discuss defence cooperation and regional stability with her Indian counterpart on Tuesday.

Her visit to New Delhi comes amid deteriorating ties between India and China over the LAC border standoff since June 2020.

When asked about the way she balances trade relations with the two Asian powers, Hasina said, "Our foreign policy is very clear - friendship to all, malice to none. If there's a problem between China and India, I don't want to put my nose there. I want my country's development."

"India is our neighbour. We have a very good relationship. We do have problems but we have also solved many of them," she stressed. Commenting on the sour relations between India and China, she said, "I feel that both the nations should not fight. If there is any problem between the neighbouring countries, it can be solved bilaterally. That is very important."

India a tested friend of Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina referred to India as a "tested" friend that stood by Bangladesh in its hour of need, first in 1971 and then at later times also.

"We always remember their contribution during our 1971 war. And besides that even in 1975, when we lost all my family members. So, the then Prime Minister gave us shelter in India. Besides that, you see, these two countries, we are neighbours, close neighbours and I always give importance and priority to friendship with our neighbouring countries," she said.

The relationship between the two countries should be for the betterment of their citizens, she said.

