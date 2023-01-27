'Our System Of Democracy And Justice Systems Are Different,' Says Fiji PM; Scraps MOU

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said Fiji would not be continuing to work with Chinese state security personnel as the systems are different, reported The Fiji Times.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Services Francis Kean has been suspended by Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. The decision comes after the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC). This is the first time any country's leader has publicly revoked an existing Chinese MOU, as per The Fiji Times report.

"Our system of democracy and justice systems are different so we will go back to those that have similar systems with us," said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, reported ANI.

Fijian authorities suspend COP

An official statement has been issued for the same which states that the constitutional officers have been suspended "effective immediately pending investigation and referral to and appointment of a tribunal". After the suspension of the COP, The President appointed Assistant Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew as Acting Commissioner of the Police. Taking to Twitter, the Fijian minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua wrote, "This morning, I met Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew. I wish him well in his new role."

President Katonivere has also appointed an Assistant Commissioner Corporate of the Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa as Acting Commissioner Fiji Corrections Service.

Fiji PM discard police training deal with China

The suspension of the COP comes after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced discontinuing to work in collaboration with the Chinese state security personnel.

Referring to the memorandum of understanding that Fiji and China signed in 2011, Fiji's PM said, "There's no need for us to continue, our systems are different," reported ANI.

The MOU signed in 2011 has Fijian police officers to be trained by the Chinese officers in China for three to six months which is followed by their deployment in Fiji. After a decade, in 2021, police cooperation efforts between the two nations reached new rights following the appointment of a Chinese Police Liaison officer to be based in Fiji, reported ANI.