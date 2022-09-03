Ousted Ex-prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Accorded With Warm Welcome On Returning To Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka, received a warm welcome upon his return from Thailand to Colombo late on September 2. Rajapaksa concluded his 51-day self-imposed exile after fleeing overseas following months of public protests over the island nation's worst economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, 73, can be seen coming out of the airport and meeting party members in exclusive video footage obtained by the Republic media network. He was even festooned with flowers. According to local media reports, a group of ministers and lawmakers welcomed and greeted the ousted leader when he arrived at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport from Bangkok via Singapore.

The former Sri Lankan leader has been given special protection. Rajapaksa, his wife Loma Rajapaksa, and two bodyguards departed the nation on July 13 aboard an air force plane intended for the Maldives, before flying to Singapore, where he formally resigned the next day. Two weeks later, he travelled to Thailand.

Rajapaksa was in Thailand on a temporary visa and returned home through Singapore. According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Rajapaksa would live in a state home near Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo, while a strong security contingent will be assigned to maintain security in the region.

Rajapaksa resigned on July 14

Rajapaksa flew from Sri Lanka to the Maldives on a Sri Lanka Airforce jet, then to Singapore, where he resigned on July 14. Later, he fled to Thailand in search of temporary refuge. Thailand authorities had stated that Rajapaksa can remain in the country for 90 days because he still holds a diplomatic passport.

Rajapaksa, on the other hand, was barred from engaging in political activities in Thailand. He was imprisoned in a hotel and surrounded by security guards. On August 19, local media reported that Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam had urged that the president enable the former president's homecoming and "provide security and essential facilities."

Following Rajapaksa's departure, Sri Lanka's parliament elected then-Acting President and six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's new Head of State. Wickremesinghe has been given the authority to complete Rajapaksa's tenure, which ends in November 2024.

Rajapaksa, a former military officer, was elected president in November 2019. Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is experiencing its greatest economic crisis since its independence in 1948, which has been precipitated by a severe lack of foreign exchange reserves.

Image: AP