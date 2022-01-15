Ousted Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Hit By Five New Corruption Charges

Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment, will now be facing five new corruption charges as a legal official on Friday informed that the military-installed administration has filed these charges against her for granting permission to rent and purchase a helicopter. As per AP, the legal official familiar with the case spoke on the condition of anonymity and stated that the new allegations pertain to the hiring, purchase and maintenance of a helicopter.

Suu Kyi is serving a jail sentence as she was convicted of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting COVID-19 restrictions. She is already facing five additional counts of corruption since she was imprisoned by the military coup last February. Each offence carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail as well as a monetary punishment. Her allies and human rights organisations claim that the military junta made up the charges against her to legitimise its coup and prevent her from returning to politics. However, the criticism was dismissed by the government.

She will be judged according to the law

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun stated that there is no such thing as an exception to the rule of law and she will be judged according to the law, AP reported. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party was unable to begin a second five-year term in office due to the military's seizure of power. The army claimed it was acting in response to serious election fraud in November 2020, but independent polling watchdogs say there is little evidence of this.

In December, state media reported that Suu Kyi and her government's president, Win Myint, would face anti-corruption charges over the hiring of a helicopter. The Anti-Corruption Commission found that they abused their power and caused a loss of state funds by failing to follow financial regulations in allowing then-Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister Win Myat Aye to rent and buy a helicopter, according to the Global New Light.

Other charges against Suu Kyi

Win Myat Aye is now the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the National Unity Government, which was set up as a counter-regime to the army's power. The military has declared it an illegal underground group. Suu Kyi is also facing charges of bribery and misuse of power in relation to real estate transactions.

