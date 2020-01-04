Australia: 2 More Killed On Kangaroo Island As Bushfires Go Out Of Control

Fueled by soaring temperatures and strong winds, Australia's east coast was burning furiously on Saturday. In the South, two people were killed on Kangaroo Island which brings the national toll to people who died this week to 12. Kangaroo Island is a popular tourist and holiday spot and is not far off the coast.

Fires fueled by high temperatures and strong winds

Australian firefighters have been battling bush fires non-stop in an effort to save lives and property. Australian authorities have claimed that the fires could become worse. The Australian government has called for army reserves to help firefighters in their efforts to tackle the flames and have announced a third navy ship which is equipped for disaster and humanitarian relief.

While two people have been confirmed dead, 21 people still remain unaccounted for in Victoria. According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, there are still numerous large and very dangerous fires that are burning all across New South Wales.

In a statement released by Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police, Graham Ashton, there are still large groups of people in Victoria despite advice to flee to safety. 100,000 people have already been evacuated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's scheduled visits to India and Japan in mid-January have been postponed due to the raging fires. PM Scott Morrison had previously come under fire for going on a family vacation while Australia was battling the bushfires.

In related news, hundreds of people were being evacuated Friday from Australia's Mallacoota to a port in Melbourne by Navy boat. The journey will take 20 hours. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot weather and strong winds in the forecast worsen Australia's already-devastating wildfires.

