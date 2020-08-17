Outnumbered But Defiant, Frankfurt's Indians Shout Down Pakistan's Dirty Tricks In Germany

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, when the entire nation was celebrating, antinational elements in Frankfurt in Germany staged protest raising the slogans against India. Pro-Pakistan and Pro-Khalistan protesters with flags of Pakistan and Khalistan came out on streets of Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Indians residing in Frankfurt also came out on the streets with Indian flags supporting the nation.

'I alone opposed them'

The aim of the rally was to support Azad Kashmir and Khalistan. The entire episode was captured through a video recorded by Indians there. The information regarding the rally came out when a social media user Prashant Vengurlekar tweeted the video. Vengurlekar tagged PM Modi, Ministry of External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, along with a few media houses and wrote, “This Shameful protest by Pakistanis in Frankfurt abusing our great Nation and PM. I alone opposed them & stood my ground in the face of [the] aggression. JAI HIND.”

In the video, it is visible how pro-Pakistani and Pro Khalistan tried to insult the Indians raising their flag in front of the rally. The protesters even tried to manhandle the person recording the video. The video indicates that on the side of the street in Frankfurt from where the rally was moving, among the two Indians -- one was handling the camera and another raising Indian flag.

READ | Punjab Hooch tragedy: SAD alleges Cong MLAs involved, meets Governor to demand CBI probe

The protesters raising the slogans against PM Modi with demand Azad Kashmir and Khalistan were opposed by Indians present there. According to the video, when the protesters tried to manhandle Vengurlekar he started raising the slogans 'Modi Zindabad' repeatedly in front of all. Beyond this, during the rally, also visible are the boards supporting referendum 2020 in support of Khalistan.

READ | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Ruling Congress netas involved in nexus, writes Sunny Deol to CM

The Indian government has banned the Khalistan supporters and even NIA is also regularly detaining the supporters of Khalistan in Punjab and other parts of the country.

READ | Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: CM Amarinder visits victim's families; Akali Dal demands CBI probe

READ | Amritsar Hooch tragedy: Poisonous liquor claims lives of 41, CM orders magisterial probe