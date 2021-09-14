Over 1 Million Children In Afghanistan At Risk Of Starvation, Warns UNICEF Director

At least 1 million children in Afghanistan are at risk of suffering from severe acute malnutrition this year and could die without aid, the UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore said at the high-level ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Nearly 600,000 Afghans, more than half of whom are children, have been displaced by conflict this year, she said. Of those displaced and impacted during the Afghan crisis, nearly 10 million are girls and boys that heavily depend on humanitarian assistance just to survive, UNICEF’s Executive Director stressed, according to an official press release issued by UN’s agency on Sept. 13.

“We have received informal reports of the recruitment of children by parties to the conflict and are concerned that children may be at heightened risk of experiencing other grave violations of their rights,” Fore stated, adding that the total number of kids either unaccompanied and or separated from parents following the US evacuation efforts is increasing each day.

Emphasizing that the displaced kids were in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Kabul, UN’s Fore said, “Without urgent action, the grim situation facing Afghanistan’s children is likely to deteriorate over the coming months because of severe drought and water scarcity.” Furthermore, she said, there have now been challenges with respect to the financing in Kabul for the continuity of basic services, the onset of winter is likely to make the situation worse, coupled with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fore appealed to the international community to ramp up humanitarian support for UN agencies so that it can “maintain and expand life-saving and other critical programs for children and families in need.”

Robust humanitarian response necessary: UN Agency

UN stressed that a robust humanitarian response was necessary to protect important development gains. It added, that the number of schools in Afghanistan tripled since 2002 and school enrolment had increased tenfold over the past twenty years during US military deployment, reaching almost 10 million children today that went to school including nearly 4 million girls. “These are important improvements that we cannot lose for the country’s children and upon which we must keep building because there is far more room to grow,” it said. Prior to the US-led invasion of Kabul, nearly 50 percent of girls in Afghanistan had never even entered primary education. “Protecting and advancing the rights of women and girls are central features of the humanitarian-development continuum,” said the UN agency.