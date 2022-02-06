Over 1 Mn Afghans Migrated In Last 4 Months With Majority Entered Iran & Pakistan: Report

As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening every day, over one million Afghanistan citizens have migrated in the past four months, the New York Times reported. As per Tolo News, the majority of the refugees entered Iran and Pakistan through border crossings. The chief of a private transportation industry revealed that nearly 4,000 individuals travel to Iran every day.

Further, the private transportation industrial's heads stated that many of the commuters in Herat province have been trying to cross the border into Iran, Tolo news reported. According to the heads, some people travel to Pakistan as well. Ismail Jawanmard Amerkhel, the head of a transportation firm noted, “Every day, we take 3,500 to 4,000 people from here (Kabul) to Kandahar, Nimroz and Herat provinces.”

Furthermore, in December 2021, The Norwegian Refugee Council reported that more than 300,000 migrants had entered Iran illegally in the previous three months. Iran has previously taken in over 3 million Afghans fleeing their country because of decades of violence. According to the International Organization for Migration, Iran had repatriated approximately 1.1 million Afghan people as of November 21, a number that is 30% more than the total for the entire year of 2020.

There is poverty, unemployment and there is no educational opportunity for the youth

According to Tolo News, 52-year-old Mohammad Ayoub and his five-member family who have been travelling to Iran stated, “The problems are obvious to everyone. There is poverty, unemployment and there is no educational opportunity for the youth.” According to Ayoub, life in Afghanistan has grown tough for him and his family, thus he wanted to migrate to Iran.

The huge movement has sparked fears in the surrounding region and Europe which highlights the 2015 migrant crisis, when over one million individuals, largely Syrians, sought refuge in Europe, as per New York Post. "Though many are choosing to leave because of the immediate economic crisis, the prospect of long-term Taliban governance, including restrictions on women and fears of retribution, has only added to their urgency,” Tolo News reported.

Afghan refugees in Iran face a number of difficulties

In addition to this, refugee rights activists in Iran have raised worry over the situation of Afghan refugees in the country. Refugee rights campaigner Naqibullah Rasikh asserted that Afghan refugees in Iran face a number of difficulties, including a lack of employment opportunities and refugee identity cards. A refugee is constantly at risk of being repatriated back to their home country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government stated that attempts are being made to address Afghanistan's economic and humanitarian catastrophe. Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson stated that as per statistics, between 1,500 and 2,000 Afghans travel to Iran every day from Afghanistan.

Image: AP