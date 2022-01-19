Over 100 Millionaires Urge Govts Worldwide To Introduce Annual Wealth Taxes: Report

On Wednesday, more than a hundred members of the global super-rich called on governments around the world to introduce permanent annual wealth taxes on the very rich population to help mitigate extreme inequality and raise revenue for long-term increases in public services such as healthcare. The group of 102 millionaires and billionaires, which includes Disney heiress Abigail Disney, claims that the existing tax system is skewed in their favour and that it needs to be changed in order to make taxation fairer for hardworking people and to regain trust in politics. An annual "wealth tax" on those with fortunes of more than $5 million could raise more than $2.52 trillion, according to the group.

The group also includes Nick Hanauer, a venture investor who gained an almost $1 billion fortune from an early bet on Amazon. "We, as millionaires, are well aware that the current tax structure is inequitable. While the globe has seen a great deal of misery in the last two years, most of us can declare that our wealth has increased as a result of the pandemic. And very few of us can honestly claim to pay our fair share of taxes," they wrote in an open letter as per The Guardian. They further stated that restoring trust requires taxing the wealthy. The letter was published as world leaders and business executives have gathered for a virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Every country in the world must demand that the wealthy pay their fair share. "We, the wealthy, must be taxed, and we must be taxed now," they added in the letter. The group also stated that the annual wealth taxes would be sufficient to uplift 2.3 billion people out of poverty, produce enough vaccinations for the entire planet, and provide universal healthcare and social safety to all citizens of poor and lower-middle-income countries.

'Taxing UK's wealthiest people would generate approx £43.7 billion each year'

As per the proposed tax, those with $5 million would pay 2%, hose with more than $50m to pay 3% and a 5% rate for dollar billionaires, as per the British news outlet. The signatories also believe that this would be sufficient to cover the salaries of an additional 50,000 new nurses among so many other requirements. According to an analysis by campaign groups Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam, and the Patriotic Millionaires, taxing the United Kingdom's wealthiest 119,000 people at these rates would raise an estimated £43.7 billion each year.