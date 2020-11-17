Over 100 Natural Disasters Occurred Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic: IFRC

The world has been hit by over 100 natural disasters since the COVID-19 has first declared a pandemic in March this year, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) revealed in its annual disaster report. It further stated that over 50 million individuals have been affected by these disasters out of which 250,000 have been influenced by “upwards of 10 unique debacles” during this period. In their World Disasters 2020 report, they also warned about climate change calling it worse than the ongoing pandemic.

"Numerous individuals are by and large straightforwardly influenced by the pandemic and atmosphere driven catastrophes at the same time, and the world's least fortunate and most in danger individuals are being hit first and hardest. More than 100 fiascos occurred between March 2020 (when the pandemic was declared) and a half year later when this report was concluded, and more than 50 million individuals were influenced," the IFRC said.

Read: UN: Climate Change Has Led To The Doubling Of Natural Disasters Since 2000

Read: 'Climate Change Bigger Threat Than COVID-19', Says Red Cross Urging 'urgent Action'

Climate related disasters

The report also highlighted that the frequency of natural disasters has surged over the last 10 years with climate and extreme weather-related disaster events making up a large part of the total. "In the previous ten years, 83 per cent of all catastrophes set off by characteristic risks were brought about by extraordinary climate and atmosphere related occasions, for example, floods, storms and heatwaves," it was said in the report.

Noting that climate change did not stop wreaking havoc in the pandemic, the IFRC observed that the “poorest and most vulnerable” countries were the ones which faced the wrath of both combined. The association also called for reallocating the worldwide COVID-19 recuperation assets while considering the necessities of such weak networks. In addendum, it also called for “smart funding” emphasizing on early notice and preemptive activity to expectant disaster to minimize the hazards.

Read: Vietnam: 90 People Killed As Floods And Landslides Wreak Havoc; 34 Still Missing

Read: UN: Climate Change Has Led To The Doubling Of Natural Disasters Since 2000

Image: Unspalsh/noaa