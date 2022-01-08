Over 200 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Soldiers In West Bank

Nearly a month after more than 200 Palestinians were injured after a clash erupted with Israeli servicemen, dozens of Palestinian protesters were again injured on January 8. According to a report by news agency Xinhua, the eyewitnesses asserted that the clash broke out near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Among those injured badly include one local journalist, who was present at the incident site to cover the clash. The media report said that more than 15 people fainted after the Israeli forces fired tear gas. Apart from Ramallah, another clash also broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers near the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan on Saturday.

While speaking to Xinhua, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Ahmad Jibril, said at least 15 Palestinian demonstrators were shot and impaired by Israeli soldiers. Jibril added those who were injured included three who were shot in the head by rubber-coated metal bullets. Besides, additional 12 other Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition during a clash with the Israeli soldiers in Beit Dajan. According to the news agency, the forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd. It is worth mentioning Beita and Beit Dajan have been fighting with the Israeli forces against the settlement plan proposed by the Israeli government for the past six months.

Israeli government proceeds with settlement plan despite UN warnings

Earlier in October this year, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett-led Israeli government announced to grant legal residency to at least 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. With this move, the people living in the fear of being deported anytime can roam around freely after getting their identity cards. However, the announcement saw a mixed response from the Palestinians -- some of those who were covered under the plan came in support while those who did not get any relief protested against the government. It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time when such a protest at such a large scale was reported from the border region. But, the relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades now.

