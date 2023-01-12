Over 200 Russian Doctors Urge Putin To Give Medical Care To Jailed Politician Navalny

Over 200 Russian doctors signed a petition to President Vladimir Putin urging him to stop the cruelty being done against Russia’s opposition leader, Aleksei A Navalny, who is currently in jail and serving life imprisonment.

The doctors in the letter mentioned that they cannot see Navalny being abused or harshly treated by prison officials, and they cannot silently watch Navalny’s health being "deliberately harmed."

What made Russian doctors write an open letter to Putin?

"The detention conditions and the appearance of Aleksei Navalny make us greatly concerned for his life and health," said the letter, published by Aleksei Polupan, an anesthesiologist, and Aleksandr Vanyukov, a surgeon. "From the medical point of view, it is clear that Aleksei is not receiving sufficient medical help," the letter read, according to the New York Times.

The doctors through the letter have demanded that the opposition politician be given a "full examination" and access to proper medical treatment. This development came after Navalny’s lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said on Monday he was experiencing fever, chills, and a cough. On Monday, Navalny reportedly said that he was sent back to solo confinement for the 10th time and this time for washing his face an hour earlier than he was actually supposed to. He also complained that prison authorities have deliberately put him in a cell where other prisoners are living with poor hygiene and severe flu symptoms.

Earlier in December, Navalny posted a series of tweets saying that the prison officials were using his health as a tool to pressure him. He also said that he was experiencing serious back pain after months of confinement and criticized jail authorities for not looking after his medical needs.

A staunch critic of Kremlin leader, Navalny was sent to prison after his social media operation against Putin's government gained massive popularity. Through evidence that was presented in the form of videos and photos, he tried to expose corruption among government officials but was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment in March 2022. Russian officials arrested him after his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attempt that he claimed was ordered by Putin.

Image: AP