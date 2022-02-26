Over 24 Million People In Afghanistan In Need Of Life-saving Humanitarian Action: UN

The United Nations on Friday, February 26, informed that over 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance, which is an unexpected 30% increase since 2021. United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing that for life-saving humanitarian action in Afghanistan, a group of eight senior emergency experts from UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations is called after a five-day mission to the country.

“The emergency experts said they witnessed an enormity of human suffering in Afghanistan, but that they also saw humanitarian organisations able to scale up operations despite massive operational constraints, including the ongoing banking and liquidity crisis,” Dujarric said.

According to the United Nations, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan, that is, 59% of the country's population require lifesaving assistance. Notably, this is a staggering 30% increase since 2021. The UN spokesperson informed that the Afghanistan humanitarian response plan of this year is the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a single country, calling for $4.44 billion in aid for over 22 million people. Of this, only 13% has reportedly been funded.

The head of UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), Catherine Russell, recently concluded a 3-day trip to Afghanistan and observed that children were begging in the streets of Kabul. She further noticed several cases of severe acute malnutrition in the country.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August has triggered economic disarray and a dire humanitarian crisis. Afghanistan's economy has been collapsing, resulting in mass starvation that is leading to creating an enormous and destabilising new wave of refugees and further raising a clear need for extensive spending on humanitarian relief.

UNICEF in Afghanistan

According to UNICEF, one of the world’s highest rates of stunting in children under the age of five is observed in Afghanistan at 41%. One in three adolescent girls suffers from anaemia while only half of the Afghan babies are exclusively breastfed in their first six months.

It is to be noted that only 12% of Afghan children aged 6-24 months receive the right variety of food in the quantity needed for their age.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)