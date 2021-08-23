Over 260 Afghan Sikhs Stranded In Kabul Gurdwara Need Help In Evacuation: US Sikh Body

Amid the prolonged efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Afghanistan, a US Sikh body said on Sunday that over 260 Sikhs have taken shelter at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and need help in their evacuation. The Sikhs in Kabul are a minority in the region and are seeking ways to escape. "There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born on Saturday," the US Sikh body said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

To date, only India has assisted in the evacuation of Afghan Sikhs following the Taliban's control of the country. "We are in communication with governments in the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Tajikistan, Iran and the United Kingdom among others," the United Sikhs said.

“We are also in communication with international aid agencies and non-governmental organisations trying to support rescue efforts in Afghanistan. In addition, our teams are communicating with companies that can execute rescue efforts on the ground in Afghanistan," it said.

One of the main hurdles in the rescue attempts, according to the United Sikhs, is the 10-kilometre trip from Gurdwara Karte Parwan to Kabul's international airport through several checkpoints.

"We are ready to go to the airport, but we fear the cancellation of evacuation flights from the Kabul airport. This is our only chance to take out the women, children, elderly, and infants from the country. Once current authorities capture the whole country it will be the end of our community," said Surbeer Singh from Jalalabad who has taken refuge at the Gurdwara.

India safely evacuates more than 600 people from Afghanistan

The Indian government has expanded its evacuation from Afghanistan, now being controlled by the Taliban insurgents. India has successfully evacuated more than 600 people from Afghanistan within a week of the Taliban’s takeover. On August 23, the Indian Embassy, in coordination with the US Embassy, helped evacuate 146 people, largely Sikhs, via Qatar. More IAF sorties have been planned for the evacuation of Indian and Afghan citizens in the coming days. The MEA has assured that the government is fully committed to facilitating a safe return of all Indian nationals from the Taliban-captured country.

Earlier, on August 22, 392 persons were airlifted from Kabul in an operation that covered Indian citizens and Afghan nationals, including Sikhs and Hindus. They were flown from Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft. The passengers had been divided into three aircraft, including a heavy-lift C-1 and two Air India and Indigo flights via Tajikistan and Qatar.

