Over 3 Lakh Afghans Displaced Amid Intensification Of Conflict In War-torn Country: UN

Amid the further deteriorating humanitarian situation in war-torn Afghanistan, more than 3 lakh people have been estimated to be displaced internally due to the ongoing crisis, the United Nations agency informed on Friday.



The UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday said that the situation for people who have been displaced following the resurgence of the Taliban is expected "to continue to deteriorate". Based on the IOM’s estimate, around 40,000 people fled to the neighbouring country Iran in June. People have been wanting to leave the country and are trying to migrate to either neighbouring Pakistan or Iran.



However, IOM also highlighted that contradictory to the chaos and conflict in Afghanistan, several civilians have been returning back to their homes from outside the country, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and heightened Xenophobia. More than 1.5 million people have been deported from or opted to leave neighbouring Pakistan and Iran to return to Afghanistan, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency noted.



IOM has also pleaded help from international organizations to support Afghanistan at this unfortunate time. Many residents will be needing resources to support their daily life, after losing all their valuables during displacement. Many are being supported by the IOM.



"The situation in Afghanistan is worsening daily from every perspective", according to Stuart Simpson, IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission."Now is not the time to turn a blind eye to Afghanistan's critical situation. International attention and advocacy is urgently needed to convey the suffering of Afghan civilians to the world. A negotiated ceasefire remains the best solution for Afghanistan's civilian population to stay safe and potentially create the conditions for improved service delivery and the access required to reach vulnerable persons with care and assistance," Simpson added.



As per the UN agency, almost half the Afghans, 18.5 million people, will require humanitarian support in 2021 to cope with the multifaceted crisis, caused by conflict, COVID-19 and widespread under-development and poverty.



"IOM will ensure we are prepared for a continued deterioration in the humanitarian situation", said Stuart Simpson. "We will do our utmost to keep our programming up and running through targeted access negotiations with parties to the conflict to allow critical interventions to move ahead, but only insofar as we can guarantee the safety of our staff".

Taliban Captures First Afghanistan Provincial Capital Since US Withdrawal

The Taliban on August 6 captured the city of Zaranj in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, making it the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since US forces began withdrawing from the country. According to NBC News, Rohgul Khairzad, Nimruz’s deputy governor, confirmed that the Taliban were in control of Zaranj. She also informed that the insurgent group also have control of four districts - Chankhansur, Kang, Kashrood and Delaram.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: AP