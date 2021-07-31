Over 41 Million People At Risk As Hunger To Surge In 23 More Countries, Warn UN Agencies

The Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program in a report said that hunger is likely to rise drastically in African countries including Ethiopia, Southern Madagascar, Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria. The report marked 23 hunger hotspots, with the highest alerts for catastrophic situations in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. According to the report, the number of people facing starvation and death is expected to rise to 4,01,000. If the situation would have not been controlled quickly, it would be the highest number since the 2011 famine in Somalia.

Over 41 million people worldwide are now at risk of falling into famine: Report

The report said that Southern Madagascar is experiencing its worst drought in four decades with more than 1.14 million people food insecure. Of those, an estimated 14,000 people are already in catastrophic conditions and this will double to 28,000 by October. "Acute hunger is increasing not only in scale but also severity," FAO and WFP said in Friday's report. "Overall, over 41 million people worldwide are now at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions, unless they receive immediate life and livelihood-saving assistance." The report also added nine other countries which have high numbers of people facing critical food insecurity-- Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Colombia, Congo, Haiti, Honduras, Sudan and Syria.

According to the analysis published by the Rome based agency, the key drivers behind rising acute food insecurity were:

Conflict (main driver pushing almost 100 million people into acute food insecurity in 20 countries/territories, up from 77 million in 2019).

​​​​Economic shocks - often due to COVID-19 - replaced weather events as the second driver of acute food insecurity.

Weather extremes (around 16 million people in 15 countries/territories, down from 34 million in 25 countries/territories).

UN agencies appeal to developed nations to help in dealing with famine

It noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the fragility of the global food system and the need for more equitable and sustainable systems to nutritiously and consistently feed 8.5 billion people by 2030. The report appealed to the developed nations to come forward to help the African countries in dealing with the current situation. The report also mentioned 3.5 million people are expected to face the second-highest level of food insecurity in Afghanistan. They said the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces as early as August could lead to escalating violence, additional displaced people and difficulties in distributing humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from the statement released by UN agencies)