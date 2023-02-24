Over 600 Iranian Activists Sign Letter To Rebuke Academic Saeed Madani's Jail Sentence

Hundreds of activists from Iran have sharply rebuked the almost decade-long jail sentence handed to a sociologist, a recently-published letter has revealed. On February 22, a letter signed by over 600 activists including Ali Afshari, Hashem Aghajari, and Abolfazl Ghadyani dispelled allegations against sociologist Saeed Madani for his literary work on the Iranian society.

The notable signatories said that the prison term was a sign of the lack of independence granted to citizens under Iran's law. The activists also accused the Islamic Republic's security institutions of creating baseless allegations against the sociologist. "Such sentences have no result other than depriving Iranian society of committed thinkers who strive for freedom and justice, and only blocks the nonviolent development of the country," read an excerpt of the letter, according to RFE/RL.

It comes after the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran, in December last year, found Madani guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran." The sociologist has been embroiled in a legal battle due to the controversial written materials published by him which offer a peek into various aspects of the Iranian society.

Madani faces bans, restrictions for his work

His popular works cover the social issues that have plagued the country, such as poverty, gender-based violence, prostitution, and child abuse. Some of his books have also been banned in his homeland. Earlier in January, Madani was restricted from leaving Iran for a one-year research programne at the United States' Yale University.

Last year, he wrote a letter to Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of culture and Islamic guidance, to raise his voice against the ban that was imposed on his books without a court order. Madani, who received a nine-year prison sentence, has been jailed multiple times in the past for "propaganda against the state" and his role in the now-banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group.