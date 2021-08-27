Over Half Million People Likely To Flee Afghanistan In Next Few Months, Says UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is gearing up for as many as half a million people or more to flee Afghanistan in a “worst-case scenario” in the coming months.

The UNHCR says the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover remains uncertain and may evolve rapidly, with up to 515,000 new refugees fleeing the country. This figure would add to the 2.2 million Afghans who already are registered as refugees abroad — nearly all of migrating to Pakistan and Iran.

“The upsurge of violence across the country and the fall of the elected government may have a serious impact on civilians and cause further displacement,” it said.

According to UNHCR data, 558,000 people have been internally displaced within Afghanistan due to armed conflicts this year alone – four in five of them being women and children. “UNHCR estimates that the number of displaced will rise, both internally and across the border,” the UNHCR said.

Najeeba Wazedafost, CEO of the Asia Pacific Refugee Network on Friday, warned of “coming darkness” in Afghanistan amid a “tragically intertwined series of crises”. The UN agency is seeking nearly $300 million for its response plan for inter-agency requirements.

'Keep borders open for refugees'

Earlier on Monday, the UNHCR asked Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban rule. At a UN press conference on August 23, the UN refugee agency’s spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said, “UNHCR is calling on neighbouring countries to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan.”

"The situation on the ground across the country remains extremely fluid and as the scrambling Afghans flee danger, they must be able to find refuge in the neighbouring nations," she added.

"While widespread fighting has decreased since the takeover of the country by the Taliban on Sunday, the full impact of the evolving situation is not yet clear. Many Afghans are extremely anxious about what the future holds,” said Shabia Mantoo.

The country has been facing the worst after its government collapsed and the Taliban took over Afghanistan, followed by its President fleeing the nation. The sudden victory of the Taliban has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

(With inputs from agency)