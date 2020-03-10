'Natural Beautiful Art': Owner Of 'grumpy' Wrinkled Cat Calls Him 'playful Kitty'

A six-year-old sphynx cat from Switzerland appears to have a constant frown on his heavily wrinkled face, however, his owner says that despite his grumpy face he is a playful kitty who loves cuddling. The cat named Xherdan has a very distinctive look and has almost 22,000 followers on Instagram. He is well-known for his angry little frown and his cold, unforgiving blue eyes.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Xherdan owner, Sandra Filippi said that he is a sweet cat who loves to sleep and talk. Sandra said that his wrinkled pink skin and his turquoise eyes are what she loves him for. She further added that Xherdan has had many wrinkles since the day he was born and is a very active cat and has a character which a 'very lovely'.

READ: US Scientists Identify 27 Categories Of Emotions And There Is A Cat For Each

Sandra regularly posts cute snaps of Xherdan as well. She said that he is always happy to pose for the camera. She also said that due to his grumpy face people are initially a little bit wary when they first meet him, but when they meet him they love him. Furthermore, she went on to say that Xherdan is a lot of work as well.

READ: Pictures Of Googly-eyed Cat With ‘always Surprised’ Expression Wins Internet

Xherdan craves for human attention

Sandra explained that he craves for human attention and it is also very important to keep him neat and clean. The 47-year-old reportedly said that she regularly cleans his eyes, ears and feet and even the claws. However, in the end, Sandra said that it is worth it as he makes her happy and other people laugh.

Several netizens have also showered Xherdan with love. One internet user wrote, “By the way, we love your eyes and your wrinkly head. If we lived closer, we'd visit you just so I could give you a kiss on your wrinkly noggin”. Another said, “Seriously some of the most natural beautiful art I've ever seen is Xherdan”.

READ: Puppy Who Looks Like Both Cat And Dog Becomes Internet Sensation

READ: Boa Constrictor Coils Itself Around Wild Cat In Argentina, Watch Video