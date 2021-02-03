Oxford's COVID-19 Vaccine Cuts Virus Transmissions, Highly Protective: Study

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine significantly reduces virus transmission and is highly protective after a single dose, a recent study by Oxford University stated. Elaborating on the same, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters in London that the vaccine was found to slow down the transmission by around two thirds. He then hailed the vaccine saying that it was “categorically supporting” UK’s vaccine strategy which aimed at inoculating the maximum number of people and waiting for 12 weeks before administering the second dose.

The UK has been severely battered by COVID-19 pandemic reporting over 3.8 million cases and 108,013 deaths. Pertaining to the same, the country has been under lockdown since December with schools closed and no definite end-date, although a review of the situation is expected in mid-February. However, Hancock said that study proving the effectiveness of the Oxford Vaccine has come as “good news”.

Research findings

The researchers testified the vaccine’s effectiveness against the virus, stating that those who had been vaccinated with a single dose were 67 percent less likely to test positive with a PCR test. Researchers also found that a single dose was 76 per cent effective in preventing virus symptoms after 22 days and for up to 90 days, while it did not prevent asymptomatic illness. This comes as a plus point for British vaccination drive, which was slammed for its long interval between two doses.

The latest study comes amidst scepticism against the vaccine's effectiveness on the elderly. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca appeared not to be effective for people over 65 years. Speaking to media reporters, Macron asserted that the viral vector vaccine was “quasi-ineffective for people over 65.” France, which started its inoculation drive on December 27, was currently in “emergency situation” owing to spread of more transmissible strain.

Developed by Oxford University and British Swedish firm AstraZeneca, the vaccine is reported to have 70 per cent efficacy, as reported by The Conservation. However, Macron said that there was "very little information" available for the vaccine developed by the collaboration, indicating scepticisms.

